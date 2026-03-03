Date: Mar. 3, 2026. Lesson 42-2026. Title: A Treasure To Be Desired

Proverbs 21:20 contrasts the quiet strength of wisdom with the wastefulness of folly. The wise store up precious treasure and oil, exercising restraint and foresight, while the foolish consume everything in the moment and leave nothing for tomorrow. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the connection between stewardship and character, why self-control safeguards provision, and how wisdom builds stability for both present needs and future seasons.

Lesson 42-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





