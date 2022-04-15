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I BET THEY DON`T TEACH THIS IN SCHOOL! Want PROOF? Here It Is!
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186 views • April 15, 2022
I BET THEY DON`T TEACH THIS IN SCHOOL! Want PROOF? Here It Is! (2019 - 2020)
https://youtu.be/h_COQbeaCCE
Hoaxed moon landing
https://rumble.com/embed/vyctel/?pub=x2y2z
We have not gone back because we didn't go. Don Petit wants us to believe that some dog ate NASA's homework. Source: DW Documentary. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
MOON LANDING CUT SCENES - FILMED IN NEVADA DESERT
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yKt2Cl
Fake Moon Landing _ As Seen On TV _ Movies & Television ▶️ https://www.roxytube.com/v/YFJOMZ
The Apollo Set Filming - B Roll [Proof: How They FAKED The MOON LANDING] https://www.roxytube.com/v/u3Dzq2
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
https://youtu.be/h_COQbeaCCE
Hoaxed moon landing
https://rumble.com/embed/vyctel/?pub=x2y2z
We have not gone back because we didn't go. Don Petit wants us to believe that some dog ate NASA's homework. Source: DW Documentary. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
MOON LANDING CUT SCENES - FILMED IN NEVADA DESERT
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yKt2Cl
Fake Moon Landing _ As Seen On TV _ Movies & Television ▶️ https://www.roxytube.com/v/YFJOMZ
The Apollo Set Filming - B Roll [Proof: How They FAKED The MOON LANDING] https://www.roxytube.com/v/u3Dzq2
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
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