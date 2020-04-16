© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Apple | Drawing & Painting In Procreate
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • April 16, 2020
Drawing and painting a red apple in Procreate on the iPad. Creating shapes, layers and painting techniques to create an authentic looking red apple.
An iPad Mini 5 is used in the video to create the artwork along with the Apple Pencil. Of course, the image in this video can also be created using Procreate on the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air series.
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Music by Angel Rust.
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
#procreate #ipadart #applepencil
An iPad Mini 5 is used in the video to create the artwork along with the Apple Pencil. Of course, the image in this video can also be created using Procreate on the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air series.
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Music by Angel Rust.
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
#procreate #ipadart #applepencil
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.