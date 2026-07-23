Dr. Scott Young: Healing, NESARA & the Mark of the Beast. B2T Show, Jul 22, 2025

Watch and discuss here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fr...

Dr. Scott Young shares his remarkable journey from deep 1990s research into JFK and 9/11 to a life-changing miraculous healing in 2019 that opened his eyes spiritually. He breaks down NESARA/GESARA truths, the Quantum Financial System, ending the Fed and IRS, fraudulent debt resets, gold/silver opportunities, and election integrity developments including sealed indictments and tribunals.Dr. Young also clarifies end-times prophecy, the true nature of the mark of the beast, and offers practical encouragement on hearing God’s voice through early morning quiet time. This interview took place on Jul 13, 2026.





Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fa...





New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/an...





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/wo...





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