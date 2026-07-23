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Dr. Scott Young: Healing, NESARA & the Mark of the Beast. B2T Show, Jul 22, 2025
Blessed To Teach
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Watch and discuss here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fr...

Dr. Scott Young shares his remarkable journey from deep 1990s research into JFK and 9/11 to a life-changing miraculous healing in 2019 that opened his eyes spiritually. He breaks down NESARA/GESARA truths, the Quantum Financial System, ending the Fed and IRS, fraudulent debt resets, gold/silver opportunities, and election integrity developments including sealed indictments and tribunals.Dr. Young also clarifies end-times prophecy, the true nature of the mark of the beast, and offers practical encouragement on hearing God’s voice through early morning quiet time. This interview took place on Jul 13, 2026.


Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska

 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fa...


New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/an...


Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/wo...


Sponsor: Catch the Silver Train with Kirk Elliott (720-605-3900) for trusted help — low fees, no back-end commission, bullion focus. Or you can fill out this form as well: https://kepm.com/B2T


#NESARA #QFS #markofthebeast


B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954

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Streaming Plus License: 21776613


Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.tv

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy