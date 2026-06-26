CELEBRITY CHEF PETE EVANS: BRINGING MAHA TO YOUR KITCHEN

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Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans joins Del in studio to discuss his latest release, The MAHA Cookbook, and why the kitchen may be the most powerful place to reclaim your health. Then, in The HighWire kitchen, Pete puts Del to work, sharing culinary tips and whipping up a few crowd-pleasing recipes that you can bring straight to your dinner table tonight!