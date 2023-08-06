Create New Account
THE FOURTH ANNUAL VACCINE SAFETY AWARENESS MARATHON - Trailer
We The Patriots USA
THE FOURTH ANNUAL VACCINE SAFETY AWARENESS MARATHON.Show more


HOSTED BY:


Dawn Jolly

President, We The Patriots USA


Brian Festa, Esq.

Vice-President, We The Patriots USA


Teryn Gregson

Host & Executive Producer, Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson


Kristen Meghan Kelly

Host & Executive Producer, Vets & Visionaries with Kristen Meghan


Jennifer Sparks

Author/Journalist, The Sparks Report


