dead cdc, who, & ama don't lie ~ break free from mainstream medicine ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
Published 15 hours ago

in today's discussion we will be talking about why people still listen to a white coat doctor despite all the proof that mainstream medicine is not in the profession to make you well, but they are there to make money off of you being sick. And in addition, I want to share the latest highwire episode with you, in which is entitled episode 372 bad medicine.


references:

- 1986 act

  https://rumble.com/v4in386-1986-the-act-the-movie-2020-a-film-by-dr.-andrew-wakefield-md.html

- shot dead

  https://rumble.com/v3v0q2m-shot-dead-the-movie.html

- protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v4q54hq-sara-gonzales-interviews-dr.-andrew-wakefield-about-his-new-film-protocol-7.html

- joel wallach (dead doctors don't lie)

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html

- the highwire episode 372 bad medicine

  https://rumble.com/v4vlntu-episode-372-bad-medicine.html

vaccinesmaskmedicinedeadsocialliedoctorsactbaddistance19dont1986lockdowncovid

