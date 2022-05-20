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Predictive Programming and the Prophets who Warned us
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124 views • May 20, 2022
This video presents the various Predictive Programming Cartoons and other shows which precisely reveal with stunning accuracy the events of today! I include clips by two men who revealed what is happening now several years ago. Along with footage from 2021 showing the culmination of this obviously planned event.
I have a Blog at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter And a Website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
I have a Blog at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter And a Website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
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