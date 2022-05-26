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A woman is assaulted by Ukrainian Ultranationalists in Poland while trying to pay tribute to the fallen Soviet Soldiers during victory Day.
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112 views • May 26, 2022
A woman is assaulted by Ukrainian Ultranationalists in Poland while trying to pay tribute to the fallen Soviet Soldiers during victory Day.
The same day a young man did the same and no one was brave enough to come close to him.
The same day a young man did the same and no one was brave enough to come close to him.
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