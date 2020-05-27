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Ο Άγιος Μάρκος ο Ευγενικός κατά του Οικουμενισμού!
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6 views • May 27, 2020
Άγιος Μάρκος ο Ευγενικός: Ένας από τους μεγαλύτερους ομολογητές της πίστεώς μας. Μια μεγάλη μορφή την οποία η Θεία Πρόνοια προέβαλλε σε συγκεκριμένη και κρίσιμη εποχή, προκειμένου να υπερασπισθεί και να σώσει την Ορθοδοξία. Μια εξαιρετική εκπομπή με τον π. Κωνσταντίνο Καντάνη, πρωτοπρεσβύτερο του Ι.Ν. Αγίου Δημητρίου Αγρινίου.
( Το ''ηχητικό'' προέρχεται από το κανάλι Kosmas - Agrinio )
ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΜΑΡΚΟ ΤΟΝ ΕΥΓΕΝΙΚΟ δείτε ΕΔΩ:
https://www.platyteraouranwn.com/
( Το ''ηχητικό'' προέρχεται από το κανάλι Kosmas - Agrinio )
ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΜΑΡΚΟ ΤΟΝ ΕΥΓΕΝΙΚΟ δείτε ΕΔΩ:
https://www.platyteraouranwn.com/
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