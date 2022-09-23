Create New Account
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW: General Michael Flynn Vs. the Deep State
Published 2 months ago

Lt. General Michael Flynn (U.S. Army, retired) is the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor. Because of his extensive experience and knowledge, exemplary military and intelligence career, and his firm commitment to the U.S. Constitution, General Flynn was (and is) viewed as a formidable adversary by the Deep State globalists. He was the first target they went after and attempted to destroy, in an attempt to cripple the Trump administration. Gen. Flynn has fought back heroically. He was interviewed for The New American by senior editor William F. Jasper during the Reawaken American Tour event at the Stateline Raceway in Post Falls, Idaho on September 17, 2022.

