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X22 Report A 04. 27. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1447 views • April 28, 2022
Ep. 2761a - WEF Trapped, The Globalist System Is Dying Right In Front Of Their Eyes

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The people are seeing the true [CB] economy, inflation is what they have been hiding and now the people can see this. Countries are now abiding by what Russia wants, bankrupting Russia not going well. Biden looking to cancel all student debt, he is literally trying to by votes. BRICS shutdown the globalists system. WEF gets caught in a trap.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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