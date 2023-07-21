Tubing on Bull Lake!

Some weeks back, our extended family attended a lovely wedding. In addition, people spent their afternoon recreation-time on Bull Lake in Montana. I shot quite a few video clips and decided to "storyboard" them, adding Time-Lapse scenes for the open and close, and put together a Full Production Video. Running time is 7:37 miniutes. The scenes are NOT acted, everyone who appears in this video are just being themselves. They did a very nice job, too, especially with a little clever editing! I sprinkled in some narrative where helpul to tie the story together. Because of the nature of "tubing," most of the show is pretty fast action…..
Please enjoy our show!
