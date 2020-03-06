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THE ANGELS PLANET:TALES FROM ALCYONE PLEIADES CONSTELLATION (KATERINA KOSTAKI)
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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26 views • March 06, 2020
The Angels Planet: Tales from Alcyone, Pleiades Constellation

Spiritual entities from Alcyone, Pleiades have been assisting Mankind for centuries to Shift Consciousness and save Earth.
Many re-incarnated Souls from Pleiades Constellation including the author of this book co-create to Awaken Humanity on Love, Knowledge and Light.
A Cosmic Journey to Light.
Where Love, Compassion, and Light Prevails.

Written and Published by visionary Author Katerina Kostaki

*Cover Artwork by Maryam Morrison
Facebook Page:http://www.facebook.com/theedenmagazine

"THE ANGELS PLANET" (BOOK) IS AVAILABLE ON AMAZON AND VARIOUS ONLINE BOOKSTORES.
PAPERBACK: https://amazon.com/Angels-Planet-Alcyone-Pleiades-Constellation/dp/1546879102/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
KINDLE:https://www.amazon.com/Angels-Planet-Alcyone-Pleiades-Constellation-ebook/dp/B073DHJMW5/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=


AMAZON AUTHOR PAGE:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2/

ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
❤LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE:http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
❤SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
❤JOIN OUR PRIVATE SPIRITUAL AND METAPHYSICAL FACEBOOK GROUP:http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight

**BLOG POST :https://academyofinnerlight.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-angels-planet-book-by-visionary.html

Alcyone, the Brightest Star of Pleiades Constellation: https://hubpages.com/religion-philosophy/Alcyone-the-brightest-star-of-Pleiades-Constellation

DONATIONS:http://www.paypal.me/katerinakostaki
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spiritualangelskaterina kostakiacademy of inner lightthe angels planetpleiadians
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