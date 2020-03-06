THE ANGELS PLANET:TALES FROM ALCYONE PLEIADES CONSTELLATION (KATERINA KOSTAKI)

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Spiritual entities from Alcyone, Pleiades have been assisting Mankind for centuries to Shift Consciousness and save Earth.
Many re-incarnated Souls from Pleiades Constellation including the author of this book co-create to Awaken Humanity on Love, Knowledge and Light.
A Cosmic Journey to Light.
Where Love, Compassion, and Light Prevails.
Written and Published by visionary Author Katerina Kostaki
*Cover Artwork by Maryam Morrison
Facebook Page:http://www.facebook.com/theedenmagazine
"THE ANGELS PLANET" (BOOK) IS AVAILABLE ON AMAZON AND VARIOUS ONLINE BOOKSTORES.
PAPERBACK: https://amazon.com/Angels-Planet-Alcyone-Pleiades-Constellation/dp/1546879102/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
KINDLE:https://www.amazon.com/Angels-Planet-Alcyone-Pleiades-Constellation-ebook/dp/B073DHJMW5/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
AMAZON AUTHOR PAGE:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2/
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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**BLOG POST :https://academyofinnerlight.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-angels-planet-book-by-visionary.html
Alcyone, the Brightest Star of Pleiades Constellation: https://hubpages.com/religion-philosophy/Alcyone-the-brightest-star-of-Pleiades-Constellation
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