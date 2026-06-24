Geology Beyond Gradual Change, an interview with Randall Carlson

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Could some of Earth’s most dramatic landscapes have been shaped by more than slow, gradual processes? The debate continues as researchers examine evidence of massive floods, ancient ice sheet meltwater events, and large-scale geological changes that may have transformed regions in surprisingly short periods of time. Exploring these ideas raises important questions about how we interpret Earth's past and the forces that have shaped our world. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper look into the discussion.
#Geology #EarthHistory #ScienceDiscussion #NaturalWorld #AncientMysteries
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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