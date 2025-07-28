Securing the Border Crisis and Strengthening Corporate Gains: Ricketts Wacky Column

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Pete Ricketts’ column on border security is scrutinized for inconsistencies and hidden motives. Claims of addressing a crisis are questioned, with accusations of supporting policies that exacerbate issues for financial gain. The critique highlights concerns about wasteful spending and neglected community safety, urging closer examination of his agenda.
