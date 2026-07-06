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TROY FOURTH of JULY PARADE and FIREWORKS!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
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 Independence Day is a most important day in our land. In Troy, Montana, the locals put on quite a show every year. The July 4, 2026 Parade lasted over an hour and contained a very large number of entries, including private, business and government. I shot videos of as much as I could. It is a very difficult thing to reduce more than an hour of video into six minutes. But here it is….the parade, followed by private fireworks at dusk, and the Town of Troy putting on their official fireworks display after dusk. We salute the very well behaved and patriotic crowd as they went about their day! Enjoy our happiness with us!

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independence daypeoplefireworksparadesculture and life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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