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CANADA ISSUES MANDATORY VACCINATION: FORCED DOOR TO DOOR VAXX FOR ALL IN 4 - 8 WKS - WIL PARANORMAL
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3202 views • October 09, 2021
CANADA ISSUES MANDATORY VACCINATION: FORCED DOOR TO DOOR VAXX FOR ALL IN 4 - 8 WEEKS [2021-10-07] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
First of all, Politicians and Governments CAN NOT MAKE MEDICAL PROCEDURES MANDATORY, and a Gene Altering Jab is 100% a life changing/ending medical procedure. At best, if you get vaxxed and don't have severe adverse reactions or die, you will become a Genetically Modified Organism without any human rights and a slave to the New World Order. With about 70% of humans not vaxxed, that is a more accurate number than the fake 50% pushed on mainstream media news, people are going to have to get more involved by pushing back and making changes at every level. Do Freedom marches, protest and riot, call and write politicians that seem to be partially awake, put signs in your lawns, wear tee shirts with messages, get vocal on social media even if you lose your account, prep your home for all out war, and buy firearms and ammo for all of your family. DO NOT GO SILENTLY TO YOUR DEATH like the rest of the COVIDIOT LIBTARD SHEEPLE. Stand up for your Rights and Freedoms, and get physically, mentally, and spiritually ready for the onslaught of EVIL in the streets, at your properties, and on your front door. Many cops and military are awake, but many are also already vaxxed, so they will be dying with the rest of the herd. Very soon, it will be your job to help bury or cremate all of the vaxxed dead, and there likely will not be a government to pay you for you labor and services.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Wil Paranormal @ Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/wilparanormal
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
First of all, Politicians and Governments CAN NOT MAKE MEDICAL PROCEDURES MANDATORY, and a Gene Altering Jab is 100% a life changing/ending medical procedure. At best, if you get vaxxed and don't have severe adverse reactions or die, you will become a Genetically Modified Organism without any human rights and a slave to the New World Order. With about 70% of humans not vaxxed, that is a more accurate number than the fake 50% pushed on mainstream media news, people are going to have to get more involved by pushing back and making changes at every level. Do Freedom marches, protest and riot, call and write politicians that seem to be partially awake, put signs in your lawns, wear tee shirts with messages, get vocal on social media even if you lose your account, prep your home for all out war, and buy firearms and ammo for all of your family. DO NOT GO SILENTLY TO YOUR DEATH like the rest of the COVIDIOT LIBTARD SHEEPLE. Stand up for your Rights and Freedoms, and get physically, mentally, and spiritually ready for the onslaught of EVIL in the streets, at your properties, and on your front door. Many cops and military are awake, but many are also already vaxxed, so they will be dying with the rest of the herd. Very soon, it will be your job to help bury or cremate all of the vaxxed dead, and there likely will not be a government to pay you for you labor and services.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Wil Paranormal @ Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/wilparanormal
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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