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Latina Amerika Fomaʻi o loʻo togafitia COVID ma le 99.6% Cure Fuafua
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20 views • May 24, 2021
O Dr Manuel Aparicio Alonzo, o loʻo faʻamatalaina lana folasaga e faia i le Red Pill Expo i Rapid City, South Dakota, Iuni 5 & 6, 2021. O Dr Alonzo o se fomaʻi faʻapitoa mo tamaiti ma talo tipitipi o loʻo togafitia togafitiga COVID ma Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS ). Na ia togafitia lava 4,000 tagata mamaʻi. I le lalolagi atoa, tusa ma le 100,000 tagata mamaʻi na togafitia i le Chlorine dioxide. I le Redpill Expo, o le a ia talanoa ai e uiga i faʻataʻitaʻiga ma togafitiga o tagata mamaʻi COVID-19 ma le CDS, lea na lipotia mai e ia ma lana vaega le sili atu i le 99% le aoga. O faʻamatalaga e uiga i le Expo e mafai ona maua i le www.redpillexpo.org (4 min video, Samoa subtitles). Faʻafefea ona fai CDS: https://lbry.tv/@Kalcker:7/How_to_make_CDS:a Faʻafefea ona faʻaaoga CDS (faʻataʻitaʻiga): https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus/protocols.html
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