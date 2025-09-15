Fires Fueled by Directed Energy Weapons Enable Government Land Seizures - Shane Buell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There has been a recent resurgence in interest surrounding high-energy laser weapons and directed energy weapons (DEWs) due to the shockingly high number of fires around the U.S. These fires are often unusually severe and devastating, destroying entire communities, like the Pacific Palisades in California. Lead researcher and producer for Brush Junkie and co-author of Sound the Alarm, Shane Buell, has been looking into the designs and effects of directed energy weapons for years. He believes that these types of weapons could be behind the rash of fires and the subsequent government land grabs that nearly always follow these types of horrifying disasters that leave thousands of Americans displaced, disregarded, or dead. Shane explains the finer points of high-energy lasers versus high-power microwaves, and how these weapons could affect different materials and environments.
TAKEAWAYS
When water is struck by microwaves, it will oscillate and cause frictional heating
When metals are struck by microwaves, electrical eddy currents are induced that cause resistive heating of the metals
Hawaii government officials have been gaslighting displaced residents by using cognitive dissonance as a cover for plausible deniability
15 Minute “Smart Cities” are small zones meant to limit human movement and wealth and are same locations as recent fires
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina
Unusual Damage Explained - DEW video: https://bit.ly/3Hm37Bd
Massive Wildfires in Chile: https://bit.ly/47BHMON
Hurricane Helene’s Impacts video: https://bit.ly/3VEgFLM
🔗 CONNECT WITH SHANE BUELL
Website: https://themauibook.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.buell.50
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanebuell/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shane-Buell
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRUSH JUNKIE
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@brushjunkie6384
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #shanebuell #landforsale #realestateinvesting #landgrab #stolenland #landdevelopment #propertyforsale #landauction #dew #directenergyweapon #laser #directedenergyweapon #mauifire #lahainafire #chilefire #lafire #losangelesfire #stolenland #mauiwildfires