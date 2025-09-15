BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fires Fueled by Directed Energy Weapons Enable Government Land Seizures - Shane Buell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
Follow
63 views • 20 hours ago


There has been a recent resurgence in interest surrounding high-energy laser weapons and directed energy weapons (DEWs) due to the shockingly high number of fires around the U.S. These fires are often unusually severe and devastating, destroying entire communities, like the Pacific Palisades in California. Lead researcher and producer for Brush Junkie and co-author of Sound the Alarm, Shane Buell, has been looking into the designs and effects of directed energy weapons for years. He believes that these types of weapons could be behind the rash of fires and the subsequent government land grabs that nearly always follow these types of horrifying disasters that leave thousands of Americans displaced, disregarded, or dead. Shane explains the finer points of high-energy lasers versus high-power microwaves, and how these weapons could affect different materials and environments.



TAKEAWAYS


When water is struck by microwaves, it will oscillate and cause frictional heating


When metals are struck by microwaves, electrical eddy currents are induced that cause resistive heating of the metals


Hawaii government officials have been gaslighting displaced residents by using cognitive dissonance as a cover for plausible deniability


15 Minute “Smart Cities” are small zones meant to limit human movement and wealth and are same locations as recent fires



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina

Unusual Damage Explained - DEW video: https://bit.ly/3Hm37Bd

Massive Wildfires in Chile: https://bit.ly/47BHMON

Hurricane Helene’s Impacts video: https://bit.ly/3VEgFLM


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHANE BUELL

Website: https://themauibook.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shane.buell.50

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shanebuell/

X: https://x.com/Shane_Buell

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shane-Buell


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRUSH JUNKIE

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@brushjunkie6384


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #shanebuell #landforsale #realestateinvesting #landgrab #stolenland #landdevelopment #propertyforsale #landauction #dew #directenergyweapon #laser #directedenergyweapon #mauifire #lahainafire #chilefire #lafire #losangelesfire #stolenland #mauiwildfires


weaponspoliticsmicrowaveshawaiilasersamericanswealthdewmauicognitive dissonancemetalsgaslightingfiresland grabdirect energy weaponlahainatina griffinshane buell
