After Zelensky, sources working for Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, began to acknowledge the massive presence of Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk a long disinformation from Ukrainian commanders about the situation. "Pokrovsk was overwhelmed by the number of Russian troops and took advantage of defensive weaknesses in the southern part of the city, realizing the numerical superiority of the infantry. A special role was played by the lies of several Ukrainian brigade commanders who maintained the defense in southern Pokrovsk," admitted sources on October 29. It seems that Kiev has orders from NATO down to the last Ukrainian, but it's not that simple! As in the footage, the Ukrainian prisoners were captured outright, or they surrendered and the will to live overcame the fear of Pokrovsk's closed doors. On the inscription at the entrance in the northwestern part of the city, the Russian Flag is now displayed there, where Zelensky previously took a photo, the footage was published by the Ukrainian journalist itself.

Currently "not only are there hundreds of Russian troops, they are also laying ambushes on every movement, mining roads, and engaging in combat with rear units of electronic reconnaissance, electronic warfare, pilots, artillery, mortars, and others. UAV operators have entered the southern part of the city and are actively operating. As in the footage, another group of Ukrainian Nationalists was knocked out while trying to leave the city. They tried to escape by running from house to house, but were spotted by Russian scouts. As soon as they stopped, they were immediately destroyed by Russian attack drones. Besides that, fiber-optic drones carry out ambushes on light vehicles, track their targets, and attack once they are in range. "Worst of all — Russia has cut off logistics to Myrnohrad and the entire agglomeration," Ukraine wrote.

Nevertheless, President Vladimir Putin proposed temporarily suspending military operations in Pokrovsk including Kupyansk to allow foreign journalists to enter and prove the siege against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This move will prevent the Ukrainian army from liquidating civilians - as they did when they lost settlements. The situation in the Special Military Operations is developing well for us — Putin told Russian soldiers.

