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ORGANS of DEAD Vaccinated Persons Proves Autoimmune Attack Says Dr. Bhakdi
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222 views • December 29, 2021
The worst-case scenario is happening. Yet, the people who died of these autoimmune attacks are not being labeled as vaccine deaths. How many have happened? We don't know because they are not looking.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Organs of dead vaccinated persons proves autoimmune attack and Dr. Bhakdi makes a new prediction.
https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-persons-proves-auto-immune-attack/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Organs of dead vaccinated persons proves autoimmune attack and Dr. Bhakdi makes a new prediction.
https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-persons-proves-auto-immune-attack/
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