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SOON ALL WILL FALL
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10 views • April 27, 2021
Judgment is coming according to the scriptures. Wake up. Repent and be baptized in Christ name and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. Christ had a hebrew name Yashaya (My saviour) when he walked on the face of this earth. Bless you. Matthew 1:21, Acts 2:38
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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