US support of violent neo-Nazis in Ukraine (Video Compilation, 2014!!!)

Credits : StormCloudsGathering & St Pete for Peace

INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE : THIS VIDEO IS FROM 2014 !!!

YOU CAN IMAGINE THAT NOW ITS JUST EVEN WORST

AS THEY COULD PROSPER AND GROW UNDER WESTERN SUPPORT



MEANWHILE... WESTERN "ANTIFAS" AND GOVERNMENTS ARE FIGHTING PEOPLE STANDING FOR THEIR ELEMENTARY RIGHTS... AND PUSHING WORLD WAR TO PROTECT TRUE NAZIS.



HOW INSANE THIS IS !

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In this video we’re going to provide you with compelling evidence that the crimes against humanity committed in Kiev earlier this year were in fact committed by the new coalition government and that officials in the E.U. and the United States knew full well who committed these crimes and that they are protecting and financially supporting the real criminals.



On February 20th of 2014 the world was shocked by video footage of snipers firing on protesters in Kiev Ukraine. Twenty one people were murdered, and it was widely assumed that President Victor Yanukovich and his supporters were behind the attacks. However a phone conversation between EU foreign policy chief Cathy Ashton and Estonia’s foreign minister Urmas Paet leaked to the public on March 5th reveals that the snipers in were actually from the new coalition government, and that Western diplomats knew this and covered it up.

For some reason the U.S. media didn’t think that little detail was worth covering.



But wait… I thought the opposition were peaceful activists who just wanted a chance to join the European Union.



Well yeah, that’s the official narrative that the U.S. media outlets are peddling, but real story is much more ominous. It turns out that the most powerful and influential contingent in the opposition is a coalition of literal fascists and Neo-Nazis, and they aren’t peaceful. In fact they are extremely brutal.

The most prominent among these groups is an organization called Svoboda. The Svoboda party which traces its roots to the Ukrainian partisan army of World War II, was loosely allied with Nazi Germany. Until 2004, Svoboda had been called the Social-Nationalist Party, a deliberate reference to the National Socialism of the Nazis.



We’re not throwing the term Neo-Nazi around as an empty slur here. The leader of Svoboda, Oleh Tyahnybok, has openly targeted Jews and ethnic Russians in Ukraine for many years. In 2004 he was kicked out of Viktor Yushenko’s government for a speech calling for Ukrainians to fight against a “Muscovite-Jewish mafia”, and in 2005 he signed his name to an open letter to the leadership of Ukraine entitled “Stop the Criminal Activities of Organised Jewry”.



And none of this was a secret. The BBC was already reporting on the danger that Svoboda’s rise posed back in 2012, and the EU passed a resolution that same year condemning Svoboda, as “racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic”. Yet somehow the U.S. government thought it was appropriate to back these extremists.