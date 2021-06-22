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Awaken with JP - The Horror of Teaching Critical Race Theory to Kids
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130 views • June 22, 2021
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https://www.revivalnewstoday.com/newsletter - Join the conversation on Telegram @
https://tinyurl.com/TelegramSurviveTheNews45 -- Podcast by: Awaken with JP
Learn How Nano Soma's DNA Blueprint Repair System & Shikimic Acid Could Be the Antidote for Those Who Have Been Vaccinated and for Spike Protein Shedding* visit: https://www.survivethenews.com/go/possiblevaxantidote/
Keep Yourself Invisible to Big Tech and Hacker with PureVPN:
-https://www.survivethenews.com/go/vpn/
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