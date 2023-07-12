Create New Account
Zelenskyy Issues Insane Demands That Could Start WWIII | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report'' shares a clip of Volodymyr Zelenskyy being outraged by the timeline of Ukraine entering NATO and Zelenskyy giving a list of insane and dangerous demands.


