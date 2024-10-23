BRICS Summit Begins in Kazan Under Putin’s Chairmanship

The BRICS summit meeting in a narrow format, chaired by Putin, has begun in Kazan.

Key statements by Vladimir Putin:

• Russia aims to strengthen BRICS’ global influence and focus on solving both global and local challenges.

• Ignoring the unprecedented interest from the Global South and East in BRICS expansion would be a mistake.

• BRICS’ authority and influence on the global stage are significant.

• The BRICS nations possess vast economic, scientific, demographic, and political potential.