The next plandemic is coming up: Arsonist Bill Gates plays the dear fireman

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Under the guise of wanting to prevent pandemics, Bill Gates is currently engineering the next catastrophe with the goal of even stricter surveillance and deeper disenfranchisement of citizens. But there is a way out of this death spiral.
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