EU DIGITAL REGULATIONS THREATEN SPEECH GLOBALLY

Think European speech laws stop at Europe’s borders? Think again. Jefferey Jaxen investigates how expanding digital regulations in the European Union and the United Kingdom may be shaping online speech policies worldwide. Drawing on hearings, internal emails, and emerging legislation, he examines the escalating clash between platform moderation and free expression—and the central question: who ultimately decides what you’re allowed to say online?