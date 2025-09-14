The Dismantling of the IRS & The End of Federal Income Tax

Following the deconstruction of the Federal Reserve, the battle for currency supremacy intensifies as the new financial system is activated. This episode details the unprecedented steps taken since January 2025 to abolish the federal income tax, including President Trump's removal of an estimated 88,000 IRS employees and the firing of its head, replaced by Treasury Secretary Scott. Discover how billions in successful tariff revenue and trillions in foreign manufacturing pledges are making the income tax obsolete. The report also directs viewers to H.R. 25 on congress.gov, the bill that proposes eliminating the IRS and replacing it with a federal sales tax by 2027. Learn how these actions are restoring the constitutional republic and paving the way for a new era of financial freedom.





