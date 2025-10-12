Death Rides For Babylon & The Death of Lady Liberty Dream 10-10-25 Shared 10-11-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Death Rides For Babylon 11-10-25@7:57 PM A word from my lovely Jesus Christ declaring death is riding fast across Babylon-America now. The Death of Lady Liberty Dream 10-10-25@11:11 PM; Journaled @10-11-25@9:18 AM A dream about the death and burial procession of the statue of liberty.
Ezekiel 22
3 Then say thou, Thus saith the Lord God, The city sheddeth blood in the midst of it, that her time may come, and maketh idols against herself to defile herself.
4 Thou art become guilty in thy blood that thou hast shed; and hast defiled thyself in thine idols which thou hast made; and thou hast caused thy days to draw near, and art come even unto thy years: therefore have I made thee a reproach unto the heathen, and a mocking to all countries.
