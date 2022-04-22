© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting for America
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 22, 2022
The future of this nation depends on YOU. Do you have the courage to fight for it? If we lose this country, history will record with the greatest astonishment that those of us who had the MOST to lose, did the LEAST, to prevent it from happening. Will you fight?
To book Jeremy Slayden for speaking at your event, please send inquiry to [email protected]
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Full Video: https://rumble.com/vy67r9-truth-the-answer-for-personal-freedom-and-american-freedom.html
#wevegotacountrytosave
#usa #freedom #courageovercomfort #braveheart #truth #ronaldreagan
To book Jeremy Slayden for speaking at your event, please send inquiry to [email protected]
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Full Video: https://rumble.com/vy67r9-truth-the-answer-for-personal-freedom-and-american-freedom.html
#wevegotacountrytosave
#usa #freedom #courageovercomfort #braveheart #truth #ronaldreagan
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.