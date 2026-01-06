mRNA vaccines destroy 60% of a woman's potential eggs, notes Nicholas Hulscher, MPH

"The mRNA vaccinated rats had a 60% reduction in primordial follicles [potential eggs]."

"This is essential for life."

"Women are born with a finite amount of these follicles [potential eggs], and they do not regenerate."

"So, in other words, these mRNA shots are getting into the ovaries, instructing them to produce toxic spike protein, your body attacks it, and then you're going to get this tissue damage and egg destruction which doesn't regenerate."

"Then you're going to have this 33% lower birth rates in vaccinated women as we see with the human data."

"All of this combined is extraordinarily worrisome, and it demands attention by regulators who have failed to do anything about this."

"We're just running humanity's fertility off a cliff."





[ mRNA vaccines destroy 60% of a woman’s potential eggs. ]

[ Human data shows birth rates are 33% lower in vaccinated women than unvaccinated women. ]

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video on X on Jan 2, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2007150684043657663

