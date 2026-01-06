BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

mRNA vaccines destroy 60% of a woman's potential eggs, notes Nicholas Hulscher, MPH
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10147 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
276 views • 1 day ago

"The mRNA vaccinated rats had a 60% reduction in primordial follicles [potential eggs]."

"This is essential for life."

"Women are born with a finite amount of these follicles [potential eggs], and they do not regenerate."

"So, in other words, these mRNA shots are getting into the ovaries, instructing them to produce toxic spike protein, your body attacks it, and then you're going to get this tissue damage and egg destruction which doesn't regenerate."

"Then you're going to have this 33% lower birth rates in vaccinated women as we see with the human data."

"All of this combined is extraordinarily worrisome, and it demands attention by regulators who have failed to do anything about this."

"We're just running humanity's fertility off a cliff."


[ mRNA vaccines destroy 60% of a woman’s potential eggs. ]

[ Human data shows birth rates are 33% lower in vaccinated women than unvaccinated women. ]

---------

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video on X on Jan 2, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2007150684043657663

Mirrored - Fat News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
infertilitymrna vaccinesnicholas hulscher mphpotential eggs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 10-minute shield: High intensity interval training reprograms your blood to fight cancer

The 10-minute shield: High intensity interval training reprograms your blood to fight cancer

Lance D Johnson
How smart are you? The answer may lie in your gut microbiome

How smart are you? The answer may lie in your gut microbiome

Willow Tohi
The Silent Saboteur: Unmasking the hidden war on natural cancer cures

The Silent Saboteur: Unmasking the hidden war on natural cancer cures

Belle Carter
Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Cannabis-linked vomiting syndrome skyrockets among young adults, study warns

Patrick Lewis
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: How the spike protein was designed to infiltrate your DNA

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: How the spike protein was designed to infiltrate your DNA

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy