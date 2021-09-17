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EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Inside Giant Haitian Migrant Camp On Texas Border
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242 views • September 17, 2021
Alex Jones talks with the Infowars crew in South Texas about their exclusive footage exposing the massive migrant caravan slamming the wide open US border.
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