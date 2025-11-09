The Old Testament vs New Testament Promise of Jesus’ Coming UPTIME COMMUNITY CONFERENCE 2025 NIGHT 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker speaks at the first ever Blessed Hope Bible Conference in 2025 in McEwen, Tennessee, put on by the Uptime Community Church. This is his second sermon on the second night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FIRST NIGHT SERMON: https://youtu.be/v0Y-9emjfMg
CLICK HERE FOR THE LIVESTREAM OF THIS SERVICE IN ITS ENTIRETY: https://youtu.be/2pnm6UJL0Lk