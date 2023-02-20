Special on the road coverage of the improper response in East Palestine, OH | Ep. 5

This week’s episode provides insight into what occurred in Ohio and the improper response by the EPA and other government protocols. Kristen Meghan is joined by Tammy Clark, in person, for a special episode to address this important issue. Kristen and Tammy are known as the dynamic duo who united during the pandemic to expose the harmful mandates and their unlawful violation of our civil liberties. Kristen and Tammy are Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health Professionals with extensive experience in DOT Hazardous Material Management and Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response. It is quite chilling this dynamic duo has to yet again expose another agency failing to protect the health and safety of the American people in both the workplace and the community at large. Together, they shed light on the lies told by the EPA!Show more





Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Tammy Clark:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tammy_K_Clark

VP of Stand up Michigan: www.standupmichigan.com





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: 10790a9fd7f0c509









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co