The Most Prevalent and Preventable Cause of Mental Impairment in the World

Iodine is needed to for your thyroid gland to create the neurotransmitters T3 and T4. Being deficient in Iodine is a surefire way to experience suboptimal thyroid function and accelerate brain aging.
Lugols Iodine Solution is a really inexpensive, clean supplement to easily take care of this nutrient deficiency.
Take a few drops only (I recommend 7-8 drops a week maximum) and chase it with coffee to clear the aftertaste ☕️
#lugolsiodine #iodine #iodinedeficiency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.