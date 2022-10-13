THE ART OF SELLING LIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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TNFM WORLD NEWS 12 OCT 2022
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mass+weapons+in+iraq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbP8HGxrgo8
https://apnews.com/article/shootings-school-connecticut-conspiracy-alex-jones-3f579380515fdd6eb59f5bf0e3e1c08f
https://apnews.com/article/iran-middle-east-riots-dubai-united-arab-emirates-b84859076acd4c5ebfadea40d5580a12
https://apnews.com/article/science-health-14edb6a6d19893c3dd15a879f3cd2a56
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/outraged-biden-team-vows-consequences-212305891.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/russian-president-vladimir-putin-warns-the-west-that-all-world-energy-infrastructure-is-under-threat-42062674.html
https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/10/13/national/northKorea/Korea-North-Korea-Kim-Jongun/20221013101700533.html
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-13/saudi-arabia-rejects-us-criticism-of-opec-quota-cut-decision?leadSource=uverify%20wall
https://www.ibtimes.com/us-expel-venezuelan-migrants-mexico-under-joint-plan-3623384
https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2022/10/13/france-wont-retaliate-with-nuclear-weapons-if-russia-uses-them-in-ukraine/