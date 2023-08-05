Create New Account
Are you familiar with President Trump's Uncle John G. Trump?
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Are you familiar with #Trump's Uncle John G. Trump?

If you're not, here's a little info. And if you are, this is still a great short video that Gregg & Catherine made for DJT. Awesome job you guys.

Absolute genius...and the part about his connection to Nikola Tesla is extra delicious.


h/t https://twitter.com/AwakenedOutlaw/status/1687620748188495874?s=20

@TrueTheVote & @onwardsocial

nikola teslapresident donald j trumpunclejohn g trump

