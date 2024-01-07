Create New Account
Can You Take HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) and Methylene Blue on the Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 18 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Capsules: https://sacredpurity.com/hydroxychloroquine.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Hydroxychloroquine? - https://bitly.ws/W28d

The Benefits of Hydroxychloroquine! (HCQ) - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/WeD7

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Effective Type 2 Diabetes Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1 - https://bitly.ws/Zqtd

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment - 7 Reviews - https://bitly.ws/Z3AJ

How Effective Is Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) For Crohn’s Disease? - https://bitly.ws/32Zzs

How Effective Is Hydroxychloroquine For Lupus? - https://bitly.ws/32NJn

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bitly.ws/YJK7


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?


Methylene Blue is a blue organic dye with a wide array of detox, healing, and nootropic benefits & HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) is a potent Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARD) medication that will also kill parasites throughout a whole person's body when ingested.


These are both things I am a huge advocate and teacher on, and one question I get asked frequently regarding them is whether a person safely ingests these both on the same day or not.


I have created this video, "Can You Take HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" to answer this question, so if you want to gain clarity around this, you can watch this video from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

methylene bluehydroxychloroquinehcqmethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue covidhydroxychloroquine covidhydroxychloroquine benefitshydroxychloroquine protocolhow to use hydroxychloroquinehcq benefitshcq covidcan you take hcq hydroxychloroquine and methylene blue on the same daytaking hcq and methylene blue on the same dayhcq protocol

