TURBO CANCERS; In My Practice 2/3rds Of All Cancer Diagnosis is Stage 4 Since The Vaccine Rollout
These cancers are aggressive and seem very resistant to treatment
Dr. Charles Hoffe; As a family doctor a small percentage of cancer patients would be diagnosed with stage 4. Now 2/3rds of my cancer patients are diagnosed with stage 4
The tumours are bigger than ever, they grow aggressively, spread very aggressively and are very resistant to treatment
WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1twr1m--canadians-doctors-discuss-the-covid-vaccine-disaster-sudden-deaths-turbo-c.html)
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
