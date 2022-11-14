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TURBO CANCERS; In My Practice 2/3rds Of All Cancer Diagnosis is Stage 4 Since The Vaccine Rollout
These cancers are aggressive and seem very resistant to treatment
Dr. Charles Hoffe; As a family doctor a small percentage of cancer patients would be diagnosed with stage 4. Now 2/3rds of my cancer patients are diagnosed with stage 4
The tumours are bigger than ever, they grow aggressively, spread very aggressively and are very resistant to treatment
WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1twr1m--canadians-doctors-discuss-the-covid-vaccine-disaster-sudden-deaths-turbo-c.html)
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk