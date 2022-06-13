The World Awakening to the Fact that Binance Is CCP-Backed

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https://gnews.org/post/p2e5119f
On June 9th, Chico Crypto, a cryptocurrency media outlet, released a new video that exposes Binance as a criminal money laundering tool controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
With 311,000 followers on YouTube, Chico Crypto is one of the more influential media outlets in the cryptocurrency world.