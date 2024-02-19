Create New Account
“Storm” of the 35th “🅾️” brigade moves through Avdeevka after a Fierce Battle, for Liberation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Piles of AFU corpses: 

“Storm” of the 35th “🅾️” brigade moves through Avdeevka after a fierce battle

Siberian warriors from the assault detachment of the Altai 35th brigade of the Central Military District made a significant contribution to the liberation of the city of Avdeevka from the post-Maidan illegal occupational government.

