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Violence can NEVER lead to Freedom
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27 views • October 12, 2020
Violence can NEVER lead to Freedom.
There are people who believe that if certain politicians, “government” officials, or “authority” figures were only removed from their “positions of power” by any means necessary, it would magically solve all of our problems. This erroneous belief stems from ignorance of how this reality works. The only way for widespread Freedom to be established is if WE THE PEOPLE IN SOCIETY starve the system by withdrawing our energy from it while simultaneously and collectively living in Harmony with Truth. We point the fingers at puppets on a stage when the ONLY REAL direction the finger needs to be pointing at is OURSELVES. Without OUR power, THE SYSTEM HAS NONE. A “governor” can say or claim whatever the hell they want i.e. “wear a mask! It’s the law! Lockdowns! Shut your businesses! Don’t do this! Do that!” etc. IT IS ALWAYS OUR CHOICE TO LISTEN AND CONFORM.
For clarity purposes: Using violence is ALWAYS WRONG. Conducting violence is an action which an individual or group NEVER possesses the Right to take, regardless of circumstance. An individual must be in the process of being actively harmed, held under direct threat of violence or duress, or be a witness to a violation of the Rights of another being to have the Right to INITIATE DEFENSIVE FORCE to stop the violation from occurring (situational Awareness is always imperative in witness situations).
Violence is ALWAYS WRONG
A WRONG is an action which DOES cause harm to other sentient beings
Using Force is ALWAYS a RIGHT
A RIGHT is an action which does NOT cause harm to other sentient beings
I will be getting into “Right vs. Wrong/Violence vs. Force” much more in depth in an upcoming presentation entitled “Freedom and Natural Law” which I will be releasing in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned!
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my Patreon: www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
There are people who believe that if certain politicians, “government” officials, or “authority” figures were only removed from their “positions of power” by any means necessary, it would magically solve all of our problems. This erroneous belief stems from ignorance of how this reality works. The only way for widespread Freedom to be established is if WE THE PEOPLE IN SOCIETY starve the system by withdrawing our energy from it while simultaneously and collectively living in Harmony with Truth. We point the fingers at puppets on a stage when the ONLY REAL direction the finger needs to be pointing at is OURSELVES. Without OUR power, THE SYSTEM HAS NONE. A “governor” can say or claim whatever the hell they want i.e. “wear a mask! It’s the law! Lockdowns! Shut your businesses! Don’t do this! Do that!” etc. IT IS ALWAYS OUR CHOICE TO LISTEN AND CONFORM.
For clarity purposes: Using violence is ALWAYS WRONG. Conducting violence is an action which an individual or group NEVER possesses the Right to take, regardless of circumstance. An individual must be in the process of being actively harmed, held under direct threat of violence or duress, or be a witness to a violation of the Rights of another being to have the Right to INITIATE DEFENSIVE FORCE to stop the violation from occurring (situational Awareness is always imperative in witness situations).
Violence is ALWAYS WRONG
A WRONG is an action which DOES cause harm to other sentient beings
Using Force is ALWAYS a RIGHT
A RIGHT is an action which does NOT cause harm to other sentient beings
I will be getting into “Right vs. Wrong/Violence vs. Force” much more in depth in an upcoming presentation entitled “Freedom and Natural Law” which I will be releasing in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned!
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my Patreon: www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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