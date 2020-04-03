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Bible Predictions and Traveling Through Time
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18 views • April 03, 2020
Predicting the future is something that God does through Bible prophecies, but if he tells us too much, and if we try to cheat fate, it could make the prediction incorrect. God used John the Revelator to tell us things that are going to happen, without giving us too much information for our own good. Knowing how to interpret prophecy includes knowing how to get the lesson without giving in to temptations to use that information selfishly.
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