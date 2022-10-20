Create New Account
The Real Anthony Fauci - The Movie PART 1
Proof&Truth
Published a month ago

"During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research and interviews, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed shocking truths about collusion, deceit and manipulation affecting the freedom, health and safety of our families And, despite censorship, boycotts from bookstores and libraries, and hit pieces against the author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci is a New York Times bestseller with over 1,000,000 copies sold."

vaccinesliestruthkennedyfraudrealityfauci

