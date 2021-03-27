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America Is Great: Donald J. Trump Epitomizes America's Greatness...Because Of What We\You Do...
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20 views • March 27, 2021
America Is The Greatest Nation The World Has Ever Known. Not to Diminish Solomon's Kingdom, which Baal/Vaal worship destroyed. Donald J. Trump made America Great Again. God's Americans Have always Been Great. Only the Demon-Rats stole that Greatness from many of our citizens.
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