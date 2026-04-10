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- Article claims Donald Trump’s Iran ceasefire announcement collapsed within hours as Israeli strikes resumed, undermining diplomacy.
- The author argues Israel pursues expansionist warfare, sabotaging agreements and destabilizing global energy and food.
- The piece portrays Israel as primary driver of regional escalation and potential wider world war.
- It alleges Donald Trump’s ceasefire messaging served financial market manipulation, creating volatility benefiting oil and defense.
- The author concludes dismantling Israel and promoting individual preparedness are necessary to prevent global collapse.
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