Henry Long Ranger - AmbGun Minuteman Review
AmbGun
Published 17 hours ago

Beautiful anodized aluminum receiver paired with the elegant walnut furniture is way more aesthetically pleasing than modern sporting rifles like the AR. A terrific option for those in 2A violating states or those who want to maintain a low profile…the Henry Long Ranger. See AmbGun’s full featured review https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger

henryminuteman reviewlong ranger

