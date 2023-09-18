Henry Long Ranger - AmbGun Minuteman Review

Beautiful anodized aluminum receiver paired with the elegant walnut furniture is way more aesthetically pleasing than modern sporting rifles like the AR.
A terrific option for those in 2A violating states or those who want to maintain a low profile…the Henry Long Ranger.
See AmbGun’s full featured review
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger
