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Dr Anthony Fauci - Vaccines can enhance and cause disease!
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204 views • April 10, 2020
Dr Fauci admits the very real dangers of vaccines!
Just like medications that have a list of serious side effects, vaccines do as well. The difference being, vaccines are shot directly into the bloodstream, which makes them far more dangerous.
Just like medications that have a list of serious side effects, vaccines do as well. The difference being, vaccines are shot directly into the bloodstream, which makes them far more dangerous.
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